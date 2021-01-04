Live: Funeral for Dearborn Heights Mayor Daniel Paletko

Dearborn Heights — A funeral mass in honor of Dearborn Heights Mayor Daniel Paletko, who died from complications from the coronavirus, will be held Monday morning at St. Linus Church.

City officials told The Detroit News the mayor's death on Tuesday at a local hospital was "sudden." He was 70 years old.

Paletko was hospitalized Monday for severe symptoms and received a positive test for the virus a day prior to his death, his office told The Detroit News.

The mass, held at the church where Paletko formerly served as an usher, will begin at 10:30 a.m. over Facebook Live.

City hall and both city libraries are closed Monday.

Paletko was appointed mayor of Dearborn Heights in January 2004 after then-mayor Ruth Canfield retired. Paletko was elected to full terms in 2005, and again in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

He previously served on the City Council from 1974-2002, and was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives, a post he resigned when he became mayor, according to Detroit News archives.

Paletko retired from Ford Motor Co., where he had been a financial manager. Paletko was a certified public accountant and had degrees from the University of Michigan, the University of Detroit and Wayne State University, the city said.

He had several passions including Nascar racing, driving his Mustang, and cheering on the University of Michigan Wolverines, according to his obituary.

The funeral follows a Sunday visitation at Warren Valley Banquet Center. Paletko is survived by his two daughters, Ann Paletko and Marie Paletko, his sister, Claudia Cassidy, and brother Gerard Paletko.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be directed to the Dearborn Heights Rotary, Dearborn Heights Goodfellows or St. Linus Parish.

Check back for updates.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_