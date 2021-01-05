Woman's body found behind Southgate apartment complex

Southgate — Police found a woman's remains early Tuesday morning outdoors behind an apartment complex in Southgate and have a "person of interest" in custody.

Southgate Police Chief Joe Marsh said at about 1 a.m. the woman's body was found in a field behind La Colonnade Apartments. That's north of Northline and west of Dix Toledo Road.

Marsh said the victim had been shot, but noted the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office would determine her cause of death.

Southgate police have been working a missing persons case involving a woman since New Year's Eve, but Marsh said they have yet to officially identify the woman found Tuesday.

There is a "known relationship there" between the man police arrested Tuesday, who is in his early 30s, and the 31-year-old woman who had been reported missing