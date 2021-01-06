Woman found slain in Southgate had been reported missing; husband arrested

Southgate — Police have confirmed the woman whose body was found Tuesday morning behind a Southgate apartment complex is a 31-year-old who'd been reported missing nearly a week ago.

Amanda Hilton was last seen alive on New Year's Eve.

Tuesday:Woman's body found behind Southgate apartment complex

The 32-year-old man police arrested Tuesday and identified as a "person of interest" in the case is her husband, Southgate Police Chief Joe Marsh said Wednesday.

Because he has not been charged or arraigned, police are not releasing his identity.

Marsh said he "would assume" detectives will request criminal charges with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office within a few days.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy would then decide what, if any, charges to file.

Hilton's body was found about 1 a.m. Tuesday in a field behind La Colonnade Apartments. That's north of Northline and west of Dix Toledo Road.

She had been shot, Marsh said. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine her official cause of death.