Southgate man charged with murder in wife's shooting

A 32-year-old Southgate man has been charged in connection with his wife's murder, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

Ryan Arthur Hilton is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and two counts of felony firearm in the death of 31-year-old Amanda Marie Hilton.

Ryan Hilton was expected to be arraigned Thursday in 28th District Court in Southgate.

Hilton contacted the Southgate Police Department Jan. 1 to report his wife missing from their apartment in the 14500 block of Northline, according to the prosecutor's office. She was last seen at the Hiltons' apartment Dec. 31.

Authorities allege Hilton had an argument with his wife, then shot her with a shotgun and moved her body to a field with tall grass near a Dumpster by the couple's apartment building. Amanda Hilton's body was found Jan. 5 by Southgate police, who arrested her husband.