Former Hamtramck cop faces prison for assaulting motorist

Hamtramck — A former Hamtramck Police officer pleaded guilty Friday to using excessive force during an arrest six years ago and violating the person's civil rights.

The officer, Ryan McInerney, 44, faces up to three years in federal prison when U.S. District Judge Gershwin Drain sentences him in April. McInerney was accused of assaulting a motorist who suffered broken facial bones following a traffic stop in June 2014.

“Officers are supposed to serve as role model for upholding the law,” said Eric Dreiband, an assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, in a statement. “It is disheartening to hear of a police officer taking such actions.”

McInerney's lawyer, Shannon Smith, declined comment Friday.

McInerney was accused of pistol-whipping the motorist in the face several times and covering up the crime by filing a false incident report. He also admitted pistol-whipping a second person who suffered broken teeth the same night as the first assault, prosecutors said.

“Officer McInerney abused the power of his badge by violating the civil rights of two Michigan citizens, and for that, he deserves federal prison time," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement Friday.

