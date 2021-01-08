Judge denies panel's request for more time to replace Wayne County sheriff

Detroit — A judge Friday denied county officials' request to extend the deadline to begin interviewing sheriff applicants for the position vacated by the death last month of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Napoleon died Dec. 17 after a three-week battle with COVID-19. Six weeks earlier, he had been re-elected with 97.8% of the vote; his new term was to start Jan. 1.

Although state law says Napoleon's successor must be named by Jan. 15, the three-member panel empowered to appoint the new sheriff said that wasn't enough time to conduct interviews.

The panel voted Wednesday to ask Chief Wayne Circuit Judge Timothy Kenny whether there was a legal way around the deadline.

During a hearing Friday morning, Kenny denied the complaint for declaratory judgment submitted by the panel, which is made up of chief Probate Judge Freddie Burton, clerk Cathy Garrett and prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Applicants must submit resumes by 4:30 p.m. Friday.

"After (the panel) looks over the resumes, there'll be interviews, and then they'll deliberate," assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Maria Miller said.

According to Michigan election law, if a county sheriff is elected but dies before the new term starts, "the vacancy shall be filled within 15 days after the beginning of the term for which he was elected."

During Wednesday's meeting, the panel voted to set up two schedules governing the interview process — one schedule in case they were unable to get around the deadline, and another if they were allowed more time.

Friday's ruling means the panel is scheduled to interview candidates Jan. 14, and, if necessary, Jan. 15, and make an appointment by the end the day to meet the deadline.

Garrett said during Wednesday's meeting that resumes must be dropped off at the Wayne County Clerk’s Elections Division, Room 502 of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center at 2 Woodward in Detroit.

"If selected, applicants will be notified of the date and time for a scheduled interview," a notice on the clerk's website says. "Please note that the Wayne County Sheriff's seat will be on the 2022 ballot for

election. Therefore, the appointed individual (or any other interested persons) must file to run in the 2022 Special Primary and General Elections."

For more information, call the county clerk Elections Division at (313) 224-5525.

