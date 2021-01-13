Police describe horrific scene at Ecorse home where toddler died

Police officer who were called to the Ecorse home where a 13-month-old boy was found dead last summer described a horrific scene during the continuation of a preliminary exam Wednesday for the couple who are charged with killing him and injuring his twin brother.

During testimony in 25th District Court in Lincoln Park, officers said they arrived July 28 at the residence of Lisa Marie Reed and James Gibson and saw Gibson performing CPR on toddler Zyaire Reed.

The child, who was not breathing, had injuries to his left eye, which had broken blood vessels; injuries to his ears, a split lip; abrasions on his forehead and damage to his mouth. Reed, the boy's mother, was hysterical, as the boy was pronounced dead.

Gibson, Reed's boyfriend, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in connection with Zyaire's death, while the boy's mother is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse. Both also are charged in serious injuries suffered by Zyaire's twin, Zion.

Police described the apartment, in the 3900 block of 7th Street, as in "disarray."

Ecorse officer Chad Hassen testified Wednesday that Zion Reed was "bruised up" in his crib.

"(He had) bruises ... purplish color to his left eye," said Hassen who also testified that he saw dried blood in a room where the toddlers' cribs were located.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Matthew Makepeace told Judge David Zelenek that he expects to call emergency room doctors, child abuse experts and a doctor from the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office to testify in the exam, which is to continue later this month.