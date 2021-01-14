Applicants for Wayne County sheriff begin interviews Thursday

Detroit — The Wayne County undersheriff, the county executive's chief of staff, a state representative, a police chief, the director of the county jail system and a convicted felon are among the 14 applicants who will begin interviewing Thursday for Wayne County sheriff, vacant after the death of Benny Napoleon.

After serving 11 years as sheriff, Napoleon, also a former Detroit police chief, died Dec. 17 after a three-week battle with COVID-19. Six weeks earlier, he had been re-elected with 98% of the vote; his new term was to start Jan. 1.

According to Michigan election law, if a county sheriff is elected but dies before the new term starts, "the vacancy shall be filled within 15 days after the beginning of the term for which he was elected."

State law empowers the county clerk, prosecutor and chief probate judge to appoint people to elected positions if the official vacates the seat before the term is over.

Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett, Prosecutor Kym Worthy and Chief Probate judge Freddie Burton will begin interviewing candidates from 1:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, and will continue at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Maria Miller said.

"Once that concludes the panel will deliberate," Miler said in an email. "The person selected will be announced sometime (Friday)."

The candidates include Undersheriff Daniel Pfannes, who has served as interim sheriff since Napoleon's death; Assad Turfe, chief of staff for Wayne County Executive Warren Evans; state Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit; and Robert Dunlap, chief of jails and court operations for the sheriff's office.

Also applying for the job: Charles Corley II of Westland and T.P. Nykoriak; both lost to Napoleon in the 2020 primary race. Nykoriak in 2015 pleaded guilty to stealing more than $70,000 in U.S. savings bonds from St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Hamtramck and was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison.

The other candidates are: Inkster police chief William Riley, former Wayne County sheriff's lieutenant Walter Epps; Wayne County sheriff's commander Lynette Cain; deputy chief Raphael Washington; and Calandra Tyson, Elton Oliver, Jason Nesler and Kevin Williams

"I’m excited to be part of the process, and look forward to being able to present my credentials," said Pfannes, who spent 25 years in Westland as a police officer, SWAT commander and police chief before being appointed undersheriff in 2007.

Pfannes said his interview is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Dunlap, who served for as assistant chief when Napoleon headed the Detroit Police Department from 1998-2001 and moved to the sheriff's office when Napoleon was appointed, said he has "mixed emotions" about applying for the job to replace his mentor.

"This is one of the most difficult job processes that I have ever experienced due to the fact that while grieving my career-long mentor, boss and friend, I had to quickly and painfully prepare (for the interview)," Dunlap said. He added his interview is scheduled for 10:55 a.m. Friday.

Turfe, who said his interview was set for 2:10 p.m. Thursday, said he has the necessary experience for sheriff's job.

"I started in Wayne County as an entry-level deputy, and worked my way up to the rank of lieutenant," he said. "I understand what the deputies need and go through. I've also worked in the highest level of county government, serving as chief of staff for two-and-a-half years. I oversee a $1.6 billion county budget, so I understand what it takes to be fiscally responsible."

Carter, who served in the Wayne County sheriff's office for 25 years before retiring as an executive lieutenant in 2008, was elected to the state House in 2018 and serves as a member of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus.

Carter said he knows the Wayne County Sheriff's office "intimately."

"I started in the department, rose thru the ranks, and worked on both the management side and as a union vice president," he said. "I taught at the academy, and I know the culture. I also have legislative experience, and have the ability to bring in stakeholders — business leaders, elected officials and the community," Carter said.

"I feel like (University of Michigan basketball coach and former player) Juwan Howard," Carter said. "He left Michigan, went to the pros, and now he's coming back. I have an opportunity to go back to an institution I love and lead it."

