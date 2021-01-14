State police arrest driver accused of hitting Highland Park officer with truck

Michigan State Police on Thursday apprehended a driver accused of hitting a Highland Park officer into custody.

Troopers were alerted to the incident involving a Ram truck at about 2:15 a.m., the agency said on Twitter.

Highland Park police pursued the pickup into Ferndale, "where they eventually lost sight of it," MSP wrote.

A Metro North trooper spotted the truck heading east on Eight Mile in the westbound lanes near Woodward. "Troopers conducted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, ending the pursuit," state police said.

The driver tried to run but was taken into custody and turned over to Highland Park officers at the scene. A front-seat passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital for evaluation.

Highland Park police did not respond Thursday to requests for information about the incident.