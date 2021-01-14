Wyandotte man charged in beating death of girlfriend

A 39-year-old Wyandotte man was charged in the beating death of his girlfriend nearly two years ago, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

Charles Whitman was arraigned Thursday in connection with the slaying of 55-year-old Linda Breen, also a Wyandotte resident. Breen's body was discovered on Feb. 2, 2019 around 2:13 a.m. in the couple's apartment located in the 1150 block of Sycamore Street in Wyandotte.

When police entered the apartment where Whitman and Breen lived, officers went into the bedroom and saw Breen on a bed covered in blood. The woman was allegedly beaten to death by Whitman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitman, who was at the apartment when police arrived, was taken into custody and later released.

A warrant request had been previously submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office but was returned for further investigative work, according to the office. The work on the request was completed and recently returned to WCPO for a charging decision, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Whitman was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on one count of second-degree murder in 27th District Court. He was remanded to jail after his arraignment.

Whitman's probable cause conference is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Jan. 21.