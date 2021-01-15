Father charged in fatal Dec. 15 shooting of son, 8, in Canton

A Canton man has been charged in the Dec. 15 fatal shooting of his son, 8, officials with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Nicholas Bennett, 33, was charged Friday in 35th District Court in Plymouth with involuntary murder, a 15-year felony. A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled a probable cause conference for Jan. 29 and a preliminary examination for Feb. 5.

Prosecutors allege Bennett was working on a rifle when he fatally shot his son, who was with him in a room at their home.

Canton police were called at about 4 p.m. and medics took the boy to a hospital where he died from his injury.

