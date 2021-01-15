Raphael Washington named Wayne County sheriff

Raphael Washington was appointed Friday as the new Wayne County sheriff.

Washington, currently the deputy chief of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, was selected to fill the vacancy created by the untimely death of Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who died last month from COVID-19.

Napoleon died Dec. 17 after being hospitalized for three weeks with the highly contagious and deadly novel coronavirus. Napoleon was overwhelmingly reelected in November with 98% of the vote. Napoleon's new term was to begin Jan. 1.

Michigan election law mandates that a vacancy for sheriff must be filled within 15 days after the beginning of the term that he or she was elected to. Michigan law empowers the county clerk, prosecutor and chief probate judge to appoint a successor.

In this case, the selection of the new sheriff was done virtually via Zoom interviews of candidatesby a three-person panel which included Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett, Prosecutor Kym Worthy and Chief Probate Judge Freddie Burton.

Worthy said she wants to change the process and plans to file an objection to the state statute. The panel earlier this month asked for more time to consider candidates but a judge ruled against their request.

The panel completed interviews, which were conducted publicly Thursday and Friday, on Friday morning.

Fourteen candidates applied for the job that has a salary of $128,768 and responsibility for a department with 1,063 deputies, jail staff and civilian personnel. One candidate did not show up for a 30-minute interview.

Undersheriff Daniel Pfanees, who has served as sheriff in the interim since Napoleon's death, and Robert Dunlap, chief of Wayne County jails & court operations, were among the candidates for the position. The other candidates were Charles Corley II, Assad Turfe, William Riley III, Walter Epps, Lynette Cain, Calandra Tyson, Elton Oliver, Jason Nesler, Tyrone Carter, T.P. Nykoriak, Kevin Williams and Washington.

The selection process was viewed via Zoom Friday by 222 people which included Wayne County residents, civic, community and religious leaders.

This story will be updated.