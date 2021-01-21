Dearborn Heights man charged in stepbrother's death

A Dearborn Heights man was charged Thursday with shooting his stepbrother to death, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jalen Gullatt, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in the Jan. 17 death of Jeffery Steen, 23, also of Dearborn Heights.

Gullatt and his stepbrother got into a argument at a basketball game, and the dispute continued later at their home in the 27000 block of Clairview, according to authorities.

The two men were arguing in a main-floor bedroom when Gullatt allegedly fired a handgun several times, striking Steen. Gullatt fled shortly after the shooting, which was reported through a 911 call at 10:15 p.m. Medics took Steen to a hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Gullatt was arraigned in 20th District Court in Dearborn Heights and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 3.