Detroit woman charged in sword attack on husband

A 44-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing her husband with a sword, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday.

Reanetta Moore is accused of the non-fatal stabbing of Robert Joiner, 35, both of Detroit. Authorities say the couple was in the basement of the home in the 9100 block of Montrose around 6:30 a.m. Sunday when they had an argument and Moore allegedly grabbed a sword and cut her husband several times. He sustained serious injuries.

Detroit police officers found Joiner lying on the living room floor bleeding and suffering from stab wounds to his left side and the back of his neck. A sword was found in the dining room of the home covered with blood. Police confiscated the weapon.

Moore was arrested at the scene. Joiner was taken to a hospital where is he continuing to be treated for his injuries.

Moore is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and aggravated assault. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court.