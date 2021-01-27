Former Northville Township manager Chip Snider dies at 70

The Detroit News

Former longtime Northville Township Manager Marvin “Chip” Snider died Wednesday afternoon after complications from a fall, township officials said. He was 70.

Snider retired in October 2019 after serving the township for 29 years. He spent 19 years as manager, representatives said in a statement.

“He was a great colleague, a great leader and a great friend,” township Supervisor Mark Abbo said in a statement.

Officials said Snider led the township through major growth as its population grew from 17,000 in 1990, when he joined as police chief, and climbed to about 28,500 in 2010. Its current estimated population is 32,000.

Among his accomplishments, Snider restructured the Northville Township police and fire departments to a nominally consolidated public safety department, the township said.

He also pushed plans for the property containing the shuttered Northville Psychiatric Hospital.

The former Marine and FBI National Academy graduate spent 41 years in municipal public safety service, including 18 as police chief and public safety director, serving two cities, one village and two townships in southeast Michigan, Northville Township officials said.

“Chip modeled servant leadership; when you brought an issue to him, he listened, he encouraged, and he supported you,” said his successor, Todd Mutchler, the township's manager and public safety director. “He genuinely cared for and respected his team. He embraced his role as my mentor and friend which I will always cherish.”

Snider is survived by his wife, Diana, and two children.

Services were pending.