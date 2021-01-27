Man gunned down in Highland Park; 2 shooters suspected

Highland Park — A man in his 20s was gunned down Tuesday night in Highland Park, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 6:45 p.m. on the 20 block of Avalon, police said. That's south of Davison, west of Woodward.

Police say the victim, who is "24 or 25," was approached by two men who fired multiple shots at him, striking him multiple times.

The victim then ran to the porch of a nearby house and collapsed. Medics attended to him, but he died at the scene.

Police don't immediately have a detailed description of the two shooters.