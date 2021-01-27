After MSP reopens cold case, 2 sentenced in 2002 Highland Park slaying

Two suspects in Highland Park murder case more than 18 years ago have been sentenced, Michigan State Police announced Tuesday.

In January 2020, the state police Second District Special Investigation Section re-opened the cold case in the slaying reported on Nov. 14, 2002.

Through multiple interviews and search warrants, authorities tracked the two suspects, both of Detroit: Andre Deshawn Spearman and Frank Crumsey Harris.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged both suspects with first-degree murder and felony firearm charges in February 2020.

"Great jobs, detectives!" state police tweeted Tuesday.

Harris, also 45, pleaded guilty on Oct. 8 to second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was sentenced Nov. 2 to at least 10-20 years, state police said.

Spearman, 45, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 to the same charges He was sentenced Friday to at least 15-30 years, which will be served concurrently with previous charge, state police said.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show he was sentenced to 12 years, six months in prison on a second-degree murder charge stemming from a 2009 incident.