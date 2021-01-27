Police chase ends in arrest after woman calls 911, says driver kidnapped her, 2 kids

A woman called Michigan State Police on Wednesday to report a driver had kidnapped her and two children, sparking a chase on two highways in Wayne County before an arrest was made , investigators said.

The mother reached 911 at about 2:15 p.m. to report "that she and her two children were been held against their will and were traveling on I-96," state police said on Twitter. "The dispatcher was able to get the description of the vehicle before the call dropped."

Metro South troopers found the car and tried to pull it over on eastbound Interstate 96 near Grand River in Detroit, but the driver kept going, police said. Several troopers already searching in the area for him headed to help.

When the motorist went onto westbound I-94, "troopers were able to successfully conduct a no-contact rolling road block," state police said.

MSP dashcam footage showed the group of four surrounding the dark-colored car as traffic drove past.

Troopers arrested the suspect and freed the mother and her children, who were not hurt.

The driver, identified as a 28-year-old Canton Township man, has an aggravated assault warrant for domestic violence out of Oakland County, state police said. MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said he wasn't sure if the domestic violence incident in Oakland County was related to the alleged kidnapping.