Power outage disrupts some Wayne County Circuit Court proceedings

Detroit — A power outage at the Penobscot Building has interrupted telephone connections and halted Zoom capabilities with some facilities of the Third Circuit Court.

Court officials on Tuesady said the electrical problem has created limited phone service at the Third Circuit Court offices at Coleman A. Young Municipal Center and Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

The court is advising those with scheduled proceedings or other matters Tuesday to call the assigned courtroom for further instructions on how to proceed. Some courtrooms have phone service and will advise attorneys and others on how proceedings will be conducted, a notice from the court reads.

Court officials said efforts are underway to identify and fix the power problem.

The Third Judicial Circuit is the largest circuit court in Michigan and has 58 judges and three operating divisions including civil, criminal and family matters in Wayne County.

‌ ‌bwilliams@detroitnews.com