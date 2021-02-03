Girl, 12, dies after two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Taylor
A 12-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver in Taylor, officials said.
The crash happened early Wednesday in the area of Telegraph and Northline, city officials said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the girl was a passenger in a vehicle traveling west on Northline. The vehicle started to cross Telegraph when its traffic signal turned green, but the driver of a vehicle traveling south allegedly failed to stop for a red light and crashed into it.
First-responders took the girl to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle, a member of the girl's family, was injured and also taken to a hospital.
Police arrested the driver of the second vehicle, who could face charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death.
