Tips sought in shooting at Dearborn school gym

Dearborn police are seeking tips to find suspects in a shooting this week at the Muslim American Youth Academy.

Officers were called to the academy on Ford Road around 11 p.m. Monday after reports of a shooting in the gym, investigators said in a statement.

"The preliminary investigation revealed there was an argument between two groups of people that escalated to gunfire," the release said. "It was not a random act of violence and no one involved was associated with the school."

The academy is a pre-kindergarten through 8th grade private Islamic school, according to its website.

Several people believed to be involved fled before police arrived. One person suffered a gunshot to the leg and was hospitalized in serious condition, officials said.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of a person connected to the incident. A further description was not provided.

“Our number one priority is citizen safety," Police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "It is important that any witnesses to this incident contact the Dearborn Police Department.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (313) 943-2241. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.