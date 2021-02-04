Emergency plan for Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge approved. What to know

Wayne County's Commission on Thursday unanimously approved an emergency $9 million contract to repair and reopen the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge by fall.

Commissioners approved the contract with Wisconsin-based J.F. Brennan Company for foundation rehabilitation work on the bridge that extends over the Trenton Channel in Grosse Ile Township and Trenton.

Engineering work is expected to begin immediately and construction is set to get underway in early April. The bridge is projected to reopen in September, Wayne County officials said.

Beverly Watts, the county's director of public services, prior to the vote on Thursday said the bridge — one of the county's oldest — was "already on life support" when she stepped into the role. It's being inspected every six months and safety, she added, has been the top priority.

"We really feel the hardship of all the residents on Grosse Ile," she said. "The criticism, we take it. We keep diligent."

The lengthy closure of the bridge — the sole free access point to the island community of 10,000 residents — spurred outcry from residents who have urged the county to come up with a permanent fix. More than 1,600 neighbors have signed a virtual petition, asking the county's commissioners to fix the bridge and "Fix it right."

Bill Nowling, a spokesman for Wayne County, said Thursday that the fixes are expected to sustain the bridge for one to two decades — enough time to come up with a viable, longer-term plan.

Longtime resident Ed Nykiel said during public comment that the project approved Thursday will target only a portion of the bridge piers.

“Shoring those up is only part of the puzzle,” said Nykiel, who suggested the county set aside other funding for what he expects will be other necessary repair work down the line. “This is just a temporary thing, really. If it’ll get us 30 years, that will be great, but that might just be wishful thinking.”

Matthew Chynoweth, chief bridge engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation, noted in an interview with The News in November that the bridge's piers are original and nearly 100 years old. Ultimately, he said, the structure must be removed and replaced. The long-term solution is expected to cost $80 million to $100 million.

Watts reiterated the necessity to replace the bridge down the line and the cost estimates. Securing the dollars necessary, she told the commission, will require the support of state and federal partners.

The repair project approved Thursday will be paid for with general fund money. Nowling said other services won't suffer as a result because contingencies were built into the budget.

Island residents learned in November, one month before repairs were set to be completed, that the bridge was expected to remain closed for at least another year. Without Thursday's emergency contract, the work might not have been completed until 2022, officials said.

Wayne County's administration has said it learned in November that significant deterioration of the bridge's support piers would keep it closed at least until this fall.

The bridge's May closure came after a November 2019 inspection revealed the need for emergency decking repairs.

The island township in the Detroit River has endured inconveniences from the shutdown for about nine months. Residents and other travelers are paying $5 per day for trips over a privately owned toll bridge while awaiting the emergency decking repairs.

Wayne County Commission Vice Chair Joe Palamara applauded the administration for working with commissioners on a plan to get the critical repairs done and to send a message to the community that: "Today is our turn to do our job."

"To say that the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge being out since May of last year has been a hardship to Grosse Ile residents and others who use that bridge would be a vast understatement. It's been quite brutal for many," said Palamara, who represents the 15th District, which includes Grosse Ile. "But today is an important day in the cause to get those repairs underway that will safely repair that structure."

Commissioner Ray Basham, of the 14th District downriver, added residents are "a little more than upset" with the delay.

"It's a public bridge. It was made a long time ago. To get the parts and do the repairs takes some extensive work, extensive planning and extensive engineering," he said. "I'm absolutely in full support of this project and moving forward as fast as possible."

Wayne County's administration said severe erosion was discovered by engineers during an inspection last fall. Prior to that, a spring inspection didn't uncover any significant issues, officials have said, although last spring, records show deteriorating piers had previously been identified in inspection reports.

There already had been a longer-term plan to strengthen the bridge's pylons in phases based on past engineering studies. That work was scheduled for sometime in 2022.

