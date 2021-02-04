Repairs help some Wayne Co. Circuit Court functions return, but not at Frank Murphy Hall of Justice

Work continues Thursday to repair electrical problems that interrupted computer and other technological services in the downtown offices of the Third Judicial Court's offices.

Some progress has been made, court officials reported Thursday, and offices at the Penobscot Building, Lincoln Hall of Justice and Coleman A. Young Municipal Center systems are live. But work is still being done to fix "spotty outages" in those buildings, officials said in a press release Thursday.

Computer services are still down at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice; all matters scheduled for Thursday are being rescheduled.

The power problems, first reported Tuesday, at the Penobscot Building knocked out computer and power servers for the court system. The outage has interrupted telephone connections for the Third Circuit Court, said Chief Judge Timothy Kenny. The problem has halted Zoom capabilities with some of the court's facilities.

Phone service remains limited at the various locations. Court officials are urging those with scheduled court proceedings Wednesday to call their assigned courtroom for further instructions or log on to the court's website at www.3rdcc.org.

Kenny told The News that a flood at the Penobscot Building is believed to have caused the problem. Efforts to reach officials with the Penobscot building on Wednesday were unsuccessful.