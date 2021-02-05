Ecorse pair to be tried in toddler's death, injuries to twin

An Ecorse mom and her boyfriend were ordered Friday to stand trial for murder and child abuse in the death of her toddler son and the severe beating of the child's surviving twin.

Lisa Marie Reed and James Gibson will face an arraignment on information in Wayne County Circuit Court in the death of her 13-month-old son Zyaire and severe injuries to his twin, Zion.

Gibson, who is not the twins' father, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in connection with Zyaire's death, while Reed is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse. Both are also charged with injuring Zion.

A horrific scene was described by police who testified during a preliminary examination last month in 25th District Court in Lincoln Park. Officers said they arrived July 28 at the couple's Ecorse apartment in the 3900 block of 7th Street to find Gibson giving CPR to Zyaire Reed.

The toddler was not breathing and had numerous injuries to his face, including a split lip; abrasions on his forehead, and damage to his mouth. Lisa Reed was hysterical as the child was pronounced dead.