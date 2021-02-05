Passenger wounded in shooting on I-94 in Romulus

Michigan State Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting Friday on Interstate 94 in Romulus that left one person injured.

The agency was alerted to the incident near eastbound I-94 and Vining at about 2:50 p.m.

The preliminary investigation "revealed that a brown vehicle was involved in a traffic altercation with a maroon vehicle," state police said in a statement. "The brown car was occupied by a black female who pointed a firearm and started shooting."

A third vehicle not involved in the conflict was hit with multiple rounds; one struck the front passenger in the right knee, MSP reported. The driver pulled to the shoulder and called for help.

Troopers administered first aid to the victim, who was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn and listed in stable condition Friday night.

The suspect fled the scene and exited at Wayne Road. A further description was not available.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call MSP at (734) 287-5000.