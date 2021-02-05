Taylor man charged with alcohol-related crash that killed girl, 12

A 20-year-old Taylor man was formally charged Friday with causing an alcohol-related crash that killed a 12-year-old Allen Park girl, authorities said Friday.

Noah Damron was arraigned on nine felonies in 23rd District Court in Taylor by Judge Geno Salomone. Damron is charged with reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing a serious impairment, operating while intoxicated causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.

Damron stood mute and a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was given a $2 million cash bond.

No details about the incident or Damron's blood-alcohol level was at the time of the crash were read in court, as requested by an attorney for him.

Authorities said Damron was drunk and speeding when he ran a red light and plowed into the vehicle Phoebe Elliott was riding in with her aunt and uncle about 12:09 a.m. Feb. 3 on Northline Road near southbound Telegraph in Taylor.

The girl and her aunt, who was seriously injured, were on their way to pick up newspapers to distribute.

Erin Dziedzic, who organized an online fundraiser for the family, identified Phoebe's aunt and uncle as Lisa and Darren Capps. As of Friday, a GoFundMe page had raised more than $37,146 to pay for Phoebe's funeral and related expenses.

"Phoebe was a beautiful soul who was tragically taken away from this world too soon. She was a caring sibling, a wonderful student, and a blessing sent from God. Her young life was cut too short by a careless, drunk driver," Dziedzic said. "Please consider helping her aunt and uncle in this time of need. They took her and her siblings into their home when Phoebe was very young, and provided a life that she deserved."

Damron is due back in court Feb. 17 for a probable cause conference and Feb. 22 for a preliminary examination.

