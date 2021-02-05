Repairs completed on Wayne County court systems, restoring operations

The computer systems at all Third Circuit Court divisions are operational, court officials announced Friday.

A flood that caused electrical problems at the Penobscot Building on Tuesday interrupted computer and other technological services in the downtown offices of the Third Judicial Court.

The IT outage affected computer and phone lines at the court's offices at the Penobscot Building, Lincoln Hall of Justice, the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center and Frank Murphy Hall .

Those with matters at the court are asked to refer to the court's website, www.3rdcc.org, for the court's docket on all matters.

The power problems, first reported Tuesday, has halted Zoom capabilities with some of the court's facilities.