One dead, three hospitalized in Van Buren Township crash

Van Buren Township police are investigating a weekend crash that left one person dead and several others injured.

A preliminary investigation found that a 16-year-old township resident was driving a Pontiac G6 south on Belleville Road near Ecorse at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when he lost control and crossed the center line, police said in a statement.

A Chevrolet TrailBlazer headed in the other direction struck the car on the rear passenger side, according to the release.

A 19-year-old passenger in the Pontiac, identified as a township resident, died in the crash.

Another passenger, a 17-year-old resident, had to be extricated and was airlifted to University Hospital in Ann Arbor. The youth was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and listed in stable condition.

The 50-year-old Chevy driver was evaluated at a hospital and released. His 55-year-old passenger was hospitalized in serious condition, investigators said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call township police at (734) 699-8930.