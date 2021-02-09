Melvindale woman, father charged in boyfriend's slaying

A 22-year-old Melvindale woman and her father have been charged in connection with the murder of the woman's live-in boyfriend, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Tuesday.

Preaija Pope, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the homicide of 30-year-old Timmy Robinson. Perry Pope, a 44-year-old Taylor resident, has been charged with tampering with evidence, accessory after the fact, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of felony firearm in connection with Robinson's death in October.

Robinson was found lying in the street around 10:24 p.m. Oct. 21 by Melvindale police officers who had been dispatched to the 440 block of Gale Street. Robinson had been shot in the head. He was taken by medics to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Preaija Pope is accused of shooting Robinson and her father, Perry Pope, is accused of tampering with evidence at the crime scene and being an accessory after the fact.

While investigating Robinson's death, police confiscated a shotgun and other evidence from the apartment Pope and her boyfriend shared in the 430 block of Gale Street. The prosecutor's office said more specific facts and evidence will be placed on the record during the defendants' preliminary examination.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office received a warrant request from Melvindale police in December.

Both daughter and father were arraigned Friday in 24th District Court in Allen Park. Preaija Pope was remanded to jail. Her probable cause conference is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 16 and her preliminary examination at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22.

Perry Pope was arraigned and given a $25,000/10% bond with a GPS tether. He is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 9 a.m. March 1 and a preliminary examination at 10:30 a.m. March 8.