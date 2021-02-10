Wayne County gives $4 million in grants to nonprofits for COVID-19 relief

The Detroit News

More than $4 million in grants have been given to local nonprofits through Wayne County's COVID-19 relief fund, officials announced Wednesday.

Some 144 eligible nonprofits have received one-time grants of up to $49,999 through the program, which launched in October and is funded by the county's allotment from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, representatives said.

The effort aims to ease the challenges that nonprofits face in serving their communities through the pandemic.

“Far too many of our neighbors and families are facing unimaginable hardship and loss, and throughout this crisis, Wayne County nonprofit organizations have stepped up in big ways,” County Executive Warren Evans said. “These organizations play an important role in communities but are increasingly stretched thin as they provide essential goods, services, and resources. We need to have their back just as they’ve had ours to ensure they can continue the great work they are doing.”

Meanwhile, the county also has awarded more than $90 million in relief to those affected by the pandemic, including direct aid for service workers, homeless veterans and small businesses; delivered thousands of personal protection equipment kits; and reduced the the cost of its HealthChoice insurance program for local small businesses, officials said Wednesday.

“The recovery ahead will likely be challenging and long, though I’m confident that we’ll emerge from it that much stronger if we do it together," Evans said.