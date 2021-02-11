Feds find $60K hidden in traveler's baggage at Detroit Metro Airport

A traveler at Detroit Metro Airport last week had an unusual array to carry on the plane, federal officials say: more than $60,000 in undeclared U.S. currency. Even odder: where she stuffed the stash.

Customs agents encountered the woman headed to Amsterdam on Feb. 3, when she initially reported carrying only $1,000.

During an inspection of her baggage, officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's field operations office "found bundles of cash inside envelopes, concealed in packaging used to house sanitary napkins."

"Officers seized the money as a result of the passenger violating currency reporting requirements," representatives said in a statement.

Transporting more than $10,000 of any currency or monetary instruments must be reported to a CBP officer upon arrival into or exiting the United States, the agency said Thursday. Travelers can use the FinCEN 105 currency reporting site or ask a CBP officer for a currency reporting form.

Penalties for noncompliance can include civil fines, officials said.

“CBP enforces these regulations to combat money laundering or other criminal offenses,” said port director Robert Larkin. “I’m proud of our officers and the work they do to interrupt currency smuggling operations and illegal activities daily.”