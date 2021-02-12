Canton Twp. family finds grenades in box at home while cleaning

A Canton Township family found a box during cleaning with a few grenades in it, Michigan State Police said Friday.

"This family in Canton Township did everything right," officials said in a tweet about the discovery. "They saw the box, called their local (police) who responded and assessed the scene. They in turn contacted our bomb squad that came out and determined they were inert."

The state police said many families find similar items when they're cleaning out homes of relatives who have military souvenirs from their time of service packed away.

Officials said that people who find explosive devices in their homes or around their houses incorrectly will often take them to a police station or state police post "and slide them across the desk."

They warn that many times the items are very unstable.

"Don’t take any chances! Just leave them alone and call 911. They will take it from there," police said.

