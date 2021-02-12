Deceased man, 69, found in Taylor mobile home after fire

Authorities are investigating the death of 69-year-old man whose body was found early Friday in his mobile home after a fire.

Officials said the victim has been identified as John Edward Krumey, the home's owner.

Firefighters and police were called at about 1:30 a.m. Friday to respond to a fire in a home in the Wellington Estates mobile home park on Beech Daly Road near Pennsylvania Road.

After extinguishing the fire, authorities found a man's body in a bedroom.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

