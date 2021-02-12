Services for defense attorney Cliff Woodards on Saturday

The Detroit News

Services for noted attorney Clifford Woodards II will take place Saturday followed by a private funeral, according to the Charles Step Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home at 18425 Beech Daly in Redford Township, according to information on the funeral home's website. A private funeral begins at 4 p.m.

The longtime defense attorney was killed early Monday after a crash involving a Detroit police SUV. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the incident.

Woodards, 58, had been returning from a Super Bowl gathering when the crash occurred at about 1 a.m. at the Interstate 96 Service Drive and West Chicago.

We’re running a great deal through Feb. 18 for our new subscribers. Sign up here for just $1 for 6 months.

Friends and colleagues said Woodards was known for his courtroom arguments and his signature suits, colorful shirts and for wearing a thin gold chain with a charm of the scales of justice.

He was a "colorful, intelligent, committed person," said Karen Dumas, a political strategist and longtime friend. He was a looming figure in the legal community, she said.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Black Law Student Association at Wayne State University in Woodards' honor.

Covid restrictions require the funeral home to limit mourners to 25% capacity. A virtual visitation will be available.