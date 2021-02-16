Man arrested after hitting state police SUV, semi on I-275

Romulus — A Michigan State Police trooper suffered minor injuries and a driver was arrested late Monday after he allegedly crashed into two vehicles, including a police SUV, while trying to maneuver around a crash.

The crash took place about 11:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 275.

There was a one-car crash blocking the exit ramp to I-94, said Lt. Mike Shaw, commander and spokesman for the state police in Metro Detroit, via Twitter. A state trooper was on the left shoulder in a Chevy Tahoe, waiting for a tow truck for the crash.

Traffic was backed up from the exit ramp.

But one vehicle allegedly got off the roadway and onto the shoulder, around the cars in the left lane. The driver was a 38-year-old Monroe man, police said.

When the vehicle got to the police SUV, it allegedly tried to squeeze between it and a semi truck and hit both, and then allegedly drove through the crash scene.

The trooper on the scene, a sergeant, followed but couldn't immediately catch the driver.

The escape came to a crash ending when the suspect lost control of his vehicle and hit a wall, police said. The man has been arrested, pending possible criminal charges.

None of the motorists was seriously injured.

A charging decision will be made by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

A semi truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Interstate 94,