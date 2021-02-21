Wayne County holding vaccination clinics this week for seniors in eight communities

Wayne County is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week for seniors in eight communities.

The free clinics are part of Wayne County’s efforts to make more vaccines available and accessible to county residents, Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans said.

“I’m pleased Wayne County is now in a position to begin vaccinating seniors,” Evans said. “I know everyone is eager to safely get back to normal. Our team is working hard to ensure all of our residents can get their COVID shot as quickly as the vaccine is available. Every vaccinated resident gets us closer to ending the pandemic.”

The clinics are for residents of Canton, Plymouth, Highland Park, Hamtramck, Inkster, Melvindale, Romulus and the city of Wayne. More communities will be added as more vaccine becomes available, county officials said.

"The vaccine distribution process is limited by the available vaccine – of which no one is getting enough – but Wayne County is putting shots in arms as fast as we get them," Evans said. "By taking vaccines to where seniors are, Wayne County is making it even easier for people who want the vaccine to get a shot.”

Wayne County Public Health has administered 36,601 vaccines and is scheduled to administer another 13,000 doses in the coming week. In all, Wayne County Public Health and local health systems have provided more than 181,596 doses to Wayne County residents since the vaccine became available in December.

Seniors in the communities below should contact the nearest site to register and make an appointment, officials said. There are no walk-up appointments.

More senior vaccination sites will be announced as more vaccine becomes available. Visit waynecounty.com/covid19 for up-to-date vaccine information.

• For residents in Canton and Plymouth:

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Summit on the Park, 46000 Summit Parkway, Canton

Registration: 734-203-7657

• For residents in Highland Park and Hamtramck:

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Say Detroit Clinic, 211 Glendale Ave., Highland Park

Registration: Hamtramck: Ruth Harlin 313-252-0050 ext. 240

Highland Park: 313-688-5180 (last names A-L); 313-590-0470 (last names M-Z)

• For residents in Inkster

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday

Location: Booker T. Dozier Center, 2025 Middlebelt Road, Inkster

Registration: 313-563-4236 Ext. 2383

• For residents in Melvindale

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Melvindale Community Center, 4300 S. Dearborn St., Melvindale

Registration: 313-914-2178

• For residents in Romulus

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday

Romulus Senior Center, 36525 Bibbins St., Romulus

Registration: 734-955-4120

• For residents in the city of Wayne

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday

Hype Athletic Center, 4635 Howe Road, Wayne

Registration: 734-722-2204 or email cityclerk@cityofwayne.com

