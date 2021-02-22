Four shot on Interstate 96 in Detroit, state police say

Michigan State Police are investigating a reported shooting on Interstate 96 in Detroit that left four people injured, the agency said Monday night.

The incident was reported near Schaefer and Grand River on the city's east side.

"MSP 911 received multiple 911 calls about a possible shooting taking place on westbound I 96," state police reported on Twitter at about 10:50 p.m. "When troopers arrived they located four victims with injuries on both the east and westbound sides of 96 Express."

Details were not immediately available.

As authorities investigate, state police said the westbound express lanes at Davison are closed, but local lanes remain open.

The eastbound I-96 express lanes will also be closed at the Southfield Freeway, along with the northbound and southbound M-39 ramps, MSP said.