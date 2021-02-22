Police investigate 'suspicious' death of woman found in Canton home

Canton Township — Police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a woman whose body was found in her home early Monday, officials said.

Officers and paramedics were called at about 7:45 a.m. to the home in the 4100 block of Kimberly Drive near Canton Center and Geddes for a non-responsive female, according to authorities.

They found the woman was dead.

"The police department is actively investigating this suspicious incident," officials said in a statement. "No additional information is being released at this time."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez