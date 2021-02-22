Semitrailer hauling cows overturns on I-94 ramp in Detroit; some animals to be euthanized

An overturned semitrailer carrying cows closed part of an Interstate 94 ramp in Detroit, state officials said.

A semi hauling 38 cows lost control and flipped on the westbound I-94 ramp to southbound Interstate 75 at about 3:10 p.m., state police reported on Twitter.

Troopers waited for another livestock trailer to arrive on the scene before the trailer could be cut opened and the livestock removed, according to the post.

"Some of the cows will need to be euthanized because of their injuries," MSP tweeted.

The westbound I-94 ramp has been closed for several hours, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

It was unclear when the ramp would reopen since the crash cleanup and animal removal still was underway, spokeswoman Diane Cross said.