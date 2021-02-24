Police on scene after reports of shots fired in Garden City

Garden City — Police are deploying to a residential neighborhood Wednesday on reports of shots fired.

Garden City police said they do not know immediately what occurred at 5:30 p.m. in the 32600 block of Pardo Street and said the situation is developing.

Police are being helped by officers from Westland and Dearborn Heights police departments as they set up a perimeter around the neighborhood near Ford Road and Venoy.

A Garden City police sergeant said a rescue ambulance was sent to the scene for a possible injury.

