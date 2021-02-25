Man, 29, charged in slaying outside Highland Park party store

Highland Park — A 29-year-old man faces a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying Sunday night of a longtime acquaintance outside a liquor store, police said.

The fatal shooting took place about 8 p.m. Sunday outside Bargain Basket liquor store on the 13800 block of Hamilton, police said. That's north of Davison.

Police say the suspect, Deneko Childs Jr., 29, and the victim, Brian Chapman, 36, are longtime acquaintances.

Based on surveillance footage at the store, they appeared to be getting along, police said. They were laughing and high-fiving inside the store. Police believe the victim was intoxicated.

But outside, things turned violent. The victim was shot six or seven times, police said, and the shooter fled. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office didn't immediately respond to a request for his name and age.

The U.S. Marshals Service began tracking Childs, arresting him at a Warren hotel the next day. Police have recovered two pistols and a bright red jacket they believe Childs wore during the shooting.

Childs faces first-degree premeditated murder, being a felon in possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm charges.

Childs has been denied bond. He is due for his probable cause conference on March 9 at Highland Park's 30th District Court.