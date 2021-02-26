14-year-old to face charges in grandmother's stabbing death

Canton Township — A 14-year-old is set to be arraigned Saturday in connection with the fatal stabbing of her grandmother.

Canton Township police and paramedics at 7:45 a.m. Monday responded to a 911 call reporting that the 65-year-old woman had been found unresponsive in her home in the 4100 block of Kimberly Drive.

When officials arrived ,she was deceased of apparent stab wounds, said Canton Township Police Lt. Joseph Bialy. She was discovered by her son, who stopped by to check on her, he said.

Within hours of the incident, Bialy said, authorities located the suspect and took her into custody. Officials contend the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute and stressed there is no danger to the public.

Bialy said the grandmother was an "incredibly hardworking nurse" with two jobs who cared for her granddaughter. There was no known history of problems at the residence, he said.

"I don't think anybody really saw this coming," he said. "You have a 14-year-old facing serious charges and a grandmother who lost her life. It's truly a sad story."

A second person with the teen when she was arrested just before 2 p.m. Monday was questioned but determined not to have any connection to the incident. That individual, however, was arrested on unrelated charges, Bialy said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said proceedings for the teen are scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Saturday before Magistrate Brandi Taylor at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility in Detroit. Prosecutors declined to release additional details Friday, noting charges have not yet been authorized.

