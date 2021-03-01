Delivery driver's car stolen from Wyandotte Hungry Howie's

Wyandotte — A Downriver delivery driver is without a vehicle after his car was stolen from a Hungry Howie's restaurant last month when he was between deliveries.

The theft took place about 4:55 p.m. on Feb. 21, a Sunday, outside of the Hungry Howie's on the 1500 block of Ford Ave.

Wyandotte police say the victim left his 2006 black Ford Fusion running between returning from one delivery and grabbing the pizzas for the next.

It took just "moments" for a woman to capitalize on the opportunity, jumping into the Fusion and driving off, police said. The victim had left his wallet in the stolen car, too.

Police say surveillance footage captured a suspect getting into the Fusion before fleeing north on 16th Street.

Wyandotte police are trying to find the vehicle and the person who stole it, and are asking anyone with information to share to come forward and call 734-324-4434.