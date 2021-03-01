Police: One wounded in Hamtramck shooting

Hamtramck police are investigating a shooting Monday that left one person wounded.

Officers were called to a home near Belmont and Lumpkin at about 7:50 a.m. on a report of shots fired, city officials said in a statement.

"Several rounds struck a house on Belmont and one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury," the release said.

Other details, including a description of a suspect, were not released Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hamtramck Police Department at (313) 800-5281.