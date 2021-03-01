Prosecutor: Wayne County man killed mother, stabbed father

Huron Township — A 25-year-old man accused of killing his mother and shooting his father Friday morning at their Huron Township home is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges Monday morning.

Kalin Karvelis, 25, is accused of fatally shooting his mother Julie Karvelis, 53, and wounding his father, Victor Karvelis. Victor's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Karvelis is expected to be arraigned at 34th District Court on four felony charges, said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The charges are first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony firearm and assault with intent to murder.

On Friday morning, about 8 a.m., a neighbor of the Karvelis family, also an off-duty cop, saw the father and the son outside their home. The son allegedly had a knife in his hand and made stabbing motions toward his father.

The neighbor pulled out his service weapon and ordered Karvelis down to the ground, and called police. Karvelis has been jailed since.

Police arrived to find Julie Karvelis in the front of the home, with a gunshot wound. Medics gave aid, but she died.

Victor Karvelis suffered a neck wound and was taken to the hospital.

The prosecutor's office alleges that Karvelis went to his parents' home and shot his mother before shooting his father in the neck and trying to stab him. That's when the neighbor intervened.

Karvelis had been in police custody since.