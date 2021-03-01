Wyandotte man charged with attempt to disarm officer

Wyandotte — A 25-year-old man faces two felony charges owing to a late-September confrontation with Wyandotte police at his home.

It was about 9:40 a.m. when Wyandotte Police Department received a third-party 911 call for suspected domestic violence on the 1800 block of 5th Street, said Archie Hamilton, deputy chief of police. That's north of Ford Ave. and west of Biddle.

Police say that when officers entered the home to investigate the complaint, suspect Adam McAughey, 25, allegedly "latched on to" to the gun of one officer.

But the officer whose gun was grabbed stands about 6 feet 5 inches tall, Hamilton said, and as the two wrestled, he was able to "overpower" the suspect and make the arrest.

Last week, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged McAughey with two felonies: disarming a peace officer, and resisting/obstructing the police.

He was arraigned at 27th District Court in Wyandotte and given a $20,000/10% bond, meaning only $2,000 in cash needs to be paid to secure his release as his case proceeds.

As of Monday morning, McAughey remains jailed. He's due back in court on Thursday.

McAughey was never arrested or charged in the alleged domestic violence incident that preceded the 911 call, police said.