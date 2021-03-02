Dearborn police seek tips in fatal Saturday crash between vehicle, pedestrian

Dearborn — Police are investigating a fatal crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian that happened over the weekend, officials said.

Officers and medics were called at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday to an area on Greenfield Road, south of Ford Road, to respond to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 67-year-old woman was crossing Greenfield when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south. A 20-year-old man was driving the vehicle.

Police said it does not appear at this time that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Investigators ask anyone who saw the crash to call them at (313) 943-2246.

