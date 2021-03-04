2 Downriver men arrested with fake cop badge, BB gun, meth in Wyandotte

Wyandotte — Two men were arrested Monday after they were stopped trying to make a quick getaway from a Wyandotte CVS. Police say they found a fake police badge, methamphetamines, a BB gun and burglary tools.

Wyandotte police say at about 10 p.m. Monday at the CVS at 2025 Fort, south of Ford Avenue, Officer Aaron Worley was watching as a man exited a burgundy 2019 Mazda, entered the CVS, exited the store and hopped back into the Mazda.

The Mazda pulled off, headed east on Ford, "without yielding or stopping," police said.

Worley activated his car's lights and sirens to pull over the Mazda, but instead the driver sped up, police allege. Police identify the driver only as a 40-year-old Lincoln Park man.

The passenger, who went into the store, is a 61-year-old Flat Rock man, police said.

After traveling about one-third of a mile, police said the vehicle turned onto southbound 19th Street.

The driver stopped, surrendered himself to arrest, and told officers that the passenger had a gun, police said.

Police followed the man into an alley, and he allegedly hid in a shrub. Officers pulled him out and arrested.

Police say they recovered from the Mazda a BB gun, a fake police badge, cocaine, meth, "thousands of dollars" of goods police believe are stolen and "a variety of burglary tools," including a set of lock picks.