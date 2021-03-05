Critical crash closes section of EB I-96 in Detroit, officials say

A critical injury crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 96 at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Detroit, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

The crash was reported at about 6:25 p.m., prompting response from troopers with the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post, the agency said on Twitter.

"Further investigation revealed that traffic was stopped in the right lane of E/B I-96 due to the bridge to Canada being backed up," state police wrote. "The approximately 40-year-old male driver of a Plymouth Voyager van was unable to stop in a sure clear distance and rear ended a semi truck trailer."

Fire officials cut the driver from the vehicle. He was then transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, MSP said.