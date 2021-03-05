Dearborn cop won't be charged in fatal shooting of domestic violence suspect

A Dearborn police officer who fatally shot a man after he responded to a domestic violence incident in September will not be charged, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Friday.

The police officer, who is not being named, shot James Lukasiewicz. The prosecutor's office said no charges will be issued in the matter because the officer's actions were "justified" and he acted in "lawful defense" of the man's girlfriend, whom the suspect had stabbed repeatedly.

Lukasiewicz, 43, was shot Sept. 27 at an apartment in the 22040 block of Park following a domestic dispute that turned violent and ended with the man stabbing his 39-year-old girlfriend multiple times, said the prosecutor's office.

The man's girlfriend had called 911 around 6 a.m. to report that Lukasiewicz had broken through a bedroom window in the apartment and stabbed her repeatedly. The couple had argued the night before when the 39-year-old woman told Lukasiewicz she wanted to break up with him.

When officers arrived at the apartment, Lukasiewicz refused to open the door and threatened to kill the woman. Officers gained entry and once inside they ordered Lukasiewicz to the ground but saw him in the bathroom standing over the woman while repeatedly stabbing her as he held her over the toilet, according to Worthy's office.

The woman screamed for Lukasiewicz to stop stabbing her and when the man failed to stop, the officer grabbed him by the shirt and ordered him to step away. Lukasiewicz continued to stab the woman. The officer then fired two shots, striking Lukasiewicz in his back and in his shoulder causing the man to fall to the floor.

The woman, who survived the attack, suffered serious stab wounds to her neck and face that resulted in life-threatening bleeding and a collapsed lung.

Lukasiewicz died from his wounds the day of the incident.

The prosecutor cited a Michigan law that "provides that a person has the right to use deadly force to defend others, if at the time they acted there was an honest and reasonable belief that others were in danger of death or serious injury."

Lukasiewicz, who had absconded from the Oakland County parole office four days before he was killed, had 10 felonies on his record and was on parole for a 2015 conviction in Livingston County for home invasion and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.